SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they are searching for a 79-year-old woman who went missing from Southwest Miami-Dade last month.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Lydia Bermudez was last seen near the 5000 block of Southwest 93rd Court, at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Bermudez stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said Bermudez meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult. She has not made contact with family or friends and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Deputy M. Eloi, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3275 (Desk), email u305897@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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