NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dashcam video obtained exclusively by 7News shows a driver run into trouble during a drunken stupor in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to deputies.

The video shows the Saturday night smashing of a van into a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office cruiser and an apparent attempt to hide the evidence of what deputies described as several criminal offenses.

“Wow! He just hit the cop car,” a stunned onlooker is heard saying as the van slowly smacks the back of the MDSO cruiser.

A deputy is seen a short time later conducting a traffic stop immediately after the collision near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 79th Street.

“And out of all the things to hit, a police car,” a witness is heard saying.

Witnesses to the spectacle noted how the driver appeared to toss a bottle to the side in the middle of his traffic stop.

“Look how he throws the bottle away,” a witness said in Spanish.

They also pointed out how inebriated the man looked as he spoke with deputies.

“Look, he can barely even walk because he’s so drunk,” a witness said in Spanish.

Authorities identified that driver as 72-year-old Pedro Gonzalez.

According to the arrest report, Gonzalez also “attempted to hide an alcoholic container by throwing it on the floor.”

The deputy noted that Gonzalez had bloodshot eyes and wobbled as he attempted to walk after exiting the vehicle.

The arrest form goes on to say Gonzalez appeared so intoxicated that they “terminated the field sobriety exercises for his safety.”

An ambulance arrived to the scene not long after, though no injuries were reported in the incident.

Gonzalez faces several charges, including driving under the influence, DUI damage to property and driving with a suspended license.

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