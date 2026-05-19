CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs man is facing multiple felony charges after Miami-Dade detectives said he participated in an organized fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims through fake bank and FBI calls and used Uber package pickups to collect cash and financial information.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Jimmy Altidor surrendered Monday at the Kendall District Station alongside his attorney after investigators linked him to a scheme involving fraudulent phone calls, identity theft and a dangerous police pursuit in Miami.

Detectives said the investigation began after Uber representatives alerted authorities to a suspicious package pickup connected to an elderly fraud case in Deerfield Beach.

Investigators said suspects contacted victims while posing as bank employees or federal agents, falsely claiming their accounts had been compromised and convincing them to withdraw large amounts of money or surrender credit cards.

Authorities said victims were instructed to place money or financial documents into envelopes that were then collected through Uber courier deliveries and transported to locations chosen by the suspects.

According to the affidavit, detectives observed Altidor pick up a package from an Uber driver outside a Domino’s Pizza near Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest Fifth Avenue in Miami on May 5.

When deputies approached, investigators said Altidor ignored commands to stop, accelerated onto a sidewalk and nearly struck detectives before crashing into unmarked police vehicles and fleeing through Miami streets and Interstate 95 during rush-hour traffic.

Investigators said Altidor later abandoned his Mercedes-Benz near Northwest Third Street and fled into a downtown Miami apartment building before eventually traveling to Broward County.

Deputies said surveillance footage showed Altidor entering an apartment inside the building before changing his appearance and ordering an Uber ride to Broward County.

During a search of the abandoned Mercedes, investigators said they discovered a cellphone connection labeled “Jimbospikelee,” which matched both Altidor’s Uber account and his Instagram username.

The affidavit also details the case of a 77-year-old Deerfield Beach woman who investigators said was tricked into withdrawing $14,000 after receiving calls from people pretending to represent Chase Bank and JM Associates Federal Credit Union.

Authorities said the woman was instructed to place the cash into an envelope at a CVS pharmacy parking lot and hand it over to supposed FBI couriers.

Investigators later determined the couriers were connected to Uber deliveries associated with the fraud operation.

The victim later turned over her Chase credit card during a second pickup after callers told her it would be used as evidence in the investigation, detectives said.

Altidor faces charges including organized scheme to defraud, communications fraud, aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and resisting an officer without violence, according to the arrest report.

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