COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The future of a music festival and funding for much-needed renovations were on the agenda at Miami City Hall.

City commissioners voted Thursday on two important issues: whether Ultra Music Festival will remain at Bayfront Park for the next 20 years and whether the city will be granted a $450 million budget to repair public safety buildings.

With the 2026 edition of Ultra having wrapped up March 28, there has been considerable opposition from residents in terms of extending that lease due to noise and congestion caused by the festival.

However, supporters have referenced the great economic impact the festival has had on the city.

“Miami is truly a global city and the city has no greater global brand ambassador than Ultra Music Festival,” said a supporter.

“Hotels fill up, restaurants are packed, small businesses see spikes they count on,” said a second supporter.

Thursday, representatives with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance called on the city to delay approval of a 20-year operating agreement with Ultra until more meaningful engagement with downtown residents takes place.

“Defer this item, let the [Downtown Neighbors Alliance] sit down with the representatives from the Ultra Music Festival, see if a resolution can be brought, and then we can bring this back to the commission,” said DNA General Counsel Adam Cervera.

“You have a park takeover for 30 days, so we’re not able to utilize those green spaces, and then the traffic itself,” said DNA President James Torres. “Now, we’re not saying to get rid of Ultra, I want to be very clear of that, we’re saying you need to become a better partner for us as well in the community.”

Others aired their frustrations of the headaches caused by the festival’s proximity to residents.

“They can point the speakers that way, they won’t do it. They point them towards the buildings, which makes many of our buildings literally uninhabitable,” said one resident.

In the end, commissioners voted in favor of keeping Ultra at Bayfront Park for the next 20 years.

Ultra’s fate was not the only topic on the agenda Thursday afternoon, as commissioners weighed a vote on a $450 million bond that, if approved, would get the city a brand-new public safety building.

The building would house Miami Police Headquarters, an Emergency Operations Center that can withstand a Category 5 hurricane, Miami Fire Rescue Headquarters and an on-site fire station.

Dozens of firefighters with Miami Fire Rescue attended Thursday’s meeting.

“So, obviously, not having those resources in place further delayed response times, and when we’re talking about seconds and minutes being a matter between life and death, that is a true reality here if we don’t achieve acquiring this public safety bond,” said Alexander Cardenas, president of the Miami Association for Firefighters.

First responders pleaded with commissioners to support the bond, which would also help repair critical functions at several facilities.

“We have bathrooms that don’t work, we have issues with water, we have water intrusion in the evidence room and parking is an absolute disaster,” an officer told commissioners.

Commissioners ultimately decided to defer their decision on the budget proposal. They are expected to take it back up during their meeting on May 14.

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