MIAMI (WSVN) - A coffee shop in Miami marked a major milestone on Saturday, as it celebrated it’s first anniversary.

No Limits Coffee Shop provides employment and workplace training for adults with special needs and disabilities.

“For all the events that we have like, I’m happy to be appreciated, to be one of the community people that came to work and be supportive,” said Carolina Rossel, an employee.

“This is a huge honor to be able to have lasted in the restaurant business for a full year and gotten so much support and love from the community,” said Khia Lopez, the founder of the shop.

The anniversary came after a busy year, which included an invitation to take part in the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

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