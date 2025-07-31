MIAMI (WSVN) - A 37-year-old celebrity hair stylist from Miami has been arrested on charges that he used social media to lure a 15-year-old client into sexual activity, authorities said.

Ryan Pearl, who has styled hair for high-profile clients, was charged with multiple felonies, including using a computer to seduce a child, traveling to meet a minor for sex, and electronic transmission harmful to minors, according to an arrest report.

He also faces charges of cocaine possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said the girl’s mother reported inappropriate messages between Pearl and her daughter on Snapchat, TikTok and text messages after receiving unexpected Apple Pay deposits to the teen’s phone. Investigators said the messages were sexual in nature, included explicit photos and videos, and detailed plans to meet for sexual activity.

According to the report, Pearl drove to a prearranged location Wednesday to pick up the teen, unaware he was meeting undercover detectives.

Officers said they found cash, condoms, vape pens, and small baggies of suspected pink cocaine in his vehicle, along with two cellphones.

Pearl was taken into custody following a felony traffic stop and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

