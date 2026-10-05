(WSVN) - The Miami Carnival is celebrating Caribbean music, culture and food all week long.

The Jr. Carnival and Pan Jamboree kicked off the celebration in Tamarac on Oct. 3.

There is still more to come, with J’ouvert on Saturday and the Parade of Bands and concert on Sunday to close the celebration, both in Lauderhill.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

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