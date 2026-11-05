FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Just days after voters in Miami-Dade and Broward approved a school tax renewal to continue funding for teacher pay, officials for both districts say they still intend to explore shuttering several campuses due to low enrollment.

Officials have routinely cited steep enrollment drops, including five consecutive years of decline in Broward, for why they need to continue with proposed plans to close several schools as essential cost-cutting measures.

“Today our school district faces a reality we cannot ignore: student enrollment is declining,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Raphael Villalobos.

The schools facing the chopping block in Miami-Dade include:

Golden Glades Elementary

Myrtle Grove Elementary

Carol City Middle

Lorah Park Elementary

Hammocks Middle

Southside Preparatory Academy, which currently operates as a kindergarten-eighth grade, to be expanded to also include high schoolers through 12th grade.

“This conversation is not simply about numbers, buildings, dollars — it’s about children,” said Villalobos.

In a video explaining why the moves are necessary, Villalobos said each of the campuses being considered are sitting at approximately 40% capacity.

While they are being considered for closure, he emphasized that nothing has been finalized.

“Receiving a letter does not mean a decision has been made, and it definitely doesn’t mean that a decision about your school has been made,” said Villalobos.

The process for Miami-Dade is in its early stages, with officials planning to hold workshops to discuss the impacts these closures would have with impacted communities.

Meanwhile similar discussions continued during a Wednesday workshop in Broward County.

Officials there are looking at closing up to 10 schools.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly,” said district official Sonja Azim.

The final list for schools facing potential closures in Broward:

Banyan Elementary

Coral Springs Elementary

Lloyd Estates Elementary

Oakridge Elementary

Dolphin Bay Elementary

Silver Lakes Elementary

Forest Glen Middle

Walter C. Young Middle

William Dandy Middle

Many remain optimistic in putting a pause in the plan, opting in favor of the board laying out a concrete vision for how the controversial closures would help.

“How can we redefine our schools when we haven’t even defined the district’s long-term plan and strategic goals,” said a speaker at the workshop.

“Let’s look into the bigger picture and recognize the educational, social and community impact this school provides to children and families,” said another speaker.

Opponents to the closures also believe the tax referendum’s renewal may offer an opportunity to let off on this plan.

“Now that they know that they got this referendum, it’s gonna help offset some things, [they] may need to take a step back,” said Fusco.

With the list of schools finalized, Broward officials are expected to hold a vote in December to determine the fate of those campuses.

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