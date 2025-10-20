MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An organization began installing concrete life-size cars underwater in Miami Beach as part of their 11-phase project called REEFLINE.

The new construction will happen underwater where, officials say, art will meet the ocean.

On Monday, the first of 22 small concrete cars was lowered to the ocean floor. Rough waves posed a challenge for crews as it took them about an hour to get the first car deployed.

The cars will be arranged into an underwater traffic jam along the entire seven-mile length of Miami Beach. More deployments are expected Tuesday and throughout the week.

The project marks the launch of REEFLINE, Miami Beach’s new public sculpture park. Visitors could snorkel, dive, swim, paddleboard or even kayak to check the underwater sculpture out.

The sculpture is a unique blend of art, tourism and climate resilience, designed by internationally-renowned artist Leandro Erlich.

Organization officials say it’s an effort to help the barrier reef system, host coral restoration and protect the city’s beachfront from storm surge.

The cars, which are seeded with corals, weigh about 13 tons and is used to provide homes to the marine life.

REEFLINE aims to bring the ocean into the heart of the community and to raise $40 million to construct future sculptures.

Organization officials say they are shaping a new model for environmental learning by merging art, science and education. Some designs include sculptures inspired by sea stars and the heart of a blue whale.

The underwater design is expected to finish installation by the end of October and visitors can begin visiting it in November.

