MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The largest waterfront estate on Miami Beach has hit the market for a whopping $169 million.

The nine bedroom mansion has 15 bathrooms in an upscale neighborhood on North Bay Road in Miami Beach, also known as Billionaire’s Row.

Neighbors include Shakira, Michael Bay and the Beckhams.

7Skyforce flew over the massive nearly 17,000 square foot space that includes an indoor racquetball court, double staircase, home theater and more.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of demand for large waterfront properties in Miami-Dade County especially,” said FIU professor of real estate Suzanne Hollander.

Hollander says the demand for luxury follows a trend.

“A lot of these big sales that we’re seeing, these big dollar sales, are following the trend of someone we hear a lot about which is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos,” said Hollander. “Jeff Bezos has spent over $200 million, acquiring three properties in Indian Creek, which is very close. Florida takes private property rights very seriously, we promote business, our governor promotes business. He’s going so far, the governor, as to promote no property taxes. So, people who are investing are starting to really look into that.”

With the likes of Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady in the area, the trend does not seem to be slowing down.

Others in the real estate business say this will affect average home buyers as well.

“I think that is causing the little guy to have to, you know, consider more of the periphery of Miami, you know, but that benefits the periphery of Miami,” said Ivan Chorney of Ivan and Mike Team Realty.

The home comes with a private dock and a boat slip big enough to fit a mega yacht.

