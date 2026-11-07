MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach’s beaches received top honors for its beaches with a special award.

The city’s seven-mile shoreline took first place in the national Best of the Best award from the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association, beating out finalists from across the country.

The shoreline serves as a natural shield to block big waves and stop dangerous floods from impacting the beach.

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