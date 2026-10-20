MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the smash-and-grab burglary of a restaurant in Miami Beach. Investigators have also linked him to several other thefts in the North Beach area.

According to Miami Beach Police, 57-year-old Kevin Reilley was arrested on Monday, three days after he allegedly used a rock to break through the doors of 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar at 1130 Normandy Drive and stole the drawer from the cash register inside.

During their investigation, detectives found similarities between this incident and another business burglary that happened in the area two weeks prior, which led them to identify Reilley as a suspect.

“He did the same exact thing, which was covering his face, went inside of our local restaurants and target the cash register as well, so luckily, they were able to link both cases together, utilizing the surveillance footage and other investigative leads,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

When officers took Reilley into custody, he was wearing shorts and boots and carrying a backpack consistent with what was seen in surveillance footage from the restaurant, according to police.

Liliana Arguinzones, the owner of 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar, told 7News she was devastated in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s break-in.

“You broke my dream, my safe place,” said Arguinzones.

She added that the burglary has ruined her sense of safety, which she built over 10 years since opening her Venezuelan-style restaurant.

“I’m feeling really, really bad because I’m feeling unsafe now,” said Arguinzones.

Authorities determined Reilley stole about $450 in cash and the drawer, valued at an additional $400. The restaurant also had to shell out another $950 to repair the shattered glass door and electrical wiring.

Reilley now faces multiple charges for burglary of an unoccupied structure while masked, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and petit theft, with two prior theft convictions.

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