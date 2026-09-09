MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - While he’s still new to the force, Miami Beach Police’s youngest K-9 has wasted no time in helping officers track down illegal drugs in the city.

The department says Gator, a German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, sniffed out a stash of cocaine and fentanyl in a parking lot near Collins Avenue and 46th Street in August.

Gator’s officer handler, Austin Stenback, found a man passed out and summoned rescue crews to get him to the hospital.

Despite being just 1-year-old, the department says Gator has already become one of their most effective drug-detecting canines on the force.

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