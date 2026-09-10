NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a wreck with a passenger possibly trapped inside along the 2700 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just after 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Just before 12:20 p.m., 7Skyforce hovered above the scene after authorities shut down a portion of Northwest 27th Avenue near the crash site.

Paramedics transported one victim to Ryder Trauma Center by ambulance in unknown condition. It’s unclear whether more victims were involved in the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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