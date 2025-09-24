MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer driving a pickup truck plowed into a scooter-riding mom and her baby son and then proceeded to write her a ticket.

Twenty-two-year-old Emelin Revolorio says she was riding her scooter with her 1-year-old son in a front facing carrier on Friday when the police officer who was driving southbound crashed into them in the intersection of Eighth and Michigan, a residential and pedestrian-heavy area.

The family met exclusively with 7News days after getting out of the hospital to recount the terrifying moment. Revolorio believes the officer was not paying attention when he crashed into them.

“When [I] saw him, [I] saw that he was coming fast, but [I] saw the stop sign, so [I] knew that he had to stop and was confident, [so I] kept crossing,” said Revolorio through a translator.

Felipe Acosta, who witnessed and recorded the aftermath of the crash, acted as a translator for the family. He explained the scene that day to 7News.

“Boom! He hits her, and they go flying,” said Acosta. “They go over the hood, onto the windshield, pretty violent.”

Cellphone video shows the mother’s scooter beneath the unmarked, pickup truck with police lights. Moments after the crash, footage captures the officer checking up on the victims.

“I just got done calling the cops on the cops,” said Acosta on cellphone video.

“When the car hit her, the scooter got stuck underneath the car,” said Acosta. “Thank God he was inside of the carrier, because if not, he could’ve gone flying.”

The baby suffered a head wound and scuffs to his body. The mother suffered road rash and several bruises.

“[I] felt the impact. It was very scary,” said Revolorio through a translator.

Revolorio said moments after the crash, she was cited for not having a helmet on her 1-year-old passenger.

Miami Beach Police Department has confirmed one of their officers drove the pickup truck and that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In a statement, Miami Beach spokesperson Christopher Bess said: “This remains an active investigation and your email will be forwarded to our Accident Investigations Unit for processing.”

The family says they are only partially insured and had to spend several hundred dollars on medical bills, with Revolorio missing work at her restaurant job due to the crash.

