MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who Miami Beach Police said allegedly starts fires felt the heat in court during his appearance.

Forty-five-year-old Franklin Lee appeared in bond court, a day after being arrested.

He faces three counts of criminal mischief and one count for possession of cocaine.

According to police, Lee was seen on camera allegedly igniting several trash cans in the area on fire. An arson investigation is underway into this incident.

He is currently behind bars, being held on a $10,000 bond.

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