MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody on multiple charges, with Miami Police saying more could be on the way.

After surveillance video on Collins Avenue captured a man appearing to start a trash can fire, authorities announced a potential break in the case.

According to police, 45-year-old Franklin Lee was taken into custody, Tuesday morning.

In Lee’s arrest report, officers state “the defendant matched the description of a wanted subjected reference an arson investigation.”

The Monday morning incident was captured by the surveillance system outside of the Sherbrooke Hotel near Collins and Ninth Street.

As flames engulfed the trash can, firefighters were seen responding to the area.

In a statement shared with 7News, Miami Beach Police said the investigation into who started the fire was a high priority.

The Miami Beach Police Department takes any act of arson incredibly seriously, as it poses a significant threat to the safety of our community.

Investigators later visited Mitch Novick, the owner of the nearby hotel, to see if the surveillance footage could assist their efforts to identify the individual.

“‘Hello, Mr. Novick. We need your assistance in solving a crime,’” said Novick while speaking with 7News on Monday.

Upon checking his security system, Novick spotted the growing fire.

“I saw this trash can ablaze,” said Novick.

A small explosion could be heard coming from the trash can as the fire rapidly grew, with flames shooting several feet into the air.

Prior to the fire starting, a man could be seen behaving strangely around the trash can.

“A guy walked up, stuck his body in, waist up, walked away, did an about-face, came back,” said Novick.

On his second trip to the trash can, he can be seen appearing to light a match that he tossed inside before leaving the area.

As the fire consumed the trash can, several people, including a family pushing a stroller, walked by it.

Authorities say they spotted Lee along Collins Avenue.

While investigators believe Lee is responsible for the act of arson, he currently only faces three charges of criminal mischief and a charge for cocaine possession.

7News has reached out to Miami Beach Police to obtain body camera footage of the moment officers spotted Lee and took him into custody.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.