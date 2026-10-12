MIAMI (WSVN) - An exterior gas tank leak led to an evacuation at a Miami school.

Students were evacuated from Auburndale Elementary due to the leak, Monday morning.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the campus, located near Southwest Sixth Street and 32nd Avenue, following complaints of a smell.

Students and staff were ordered out while crews worked to control the leak.

Classes were back in session after the leak was repaired.

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