MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport was ranked 4th worst for flight delays and cancellations in the country.

Consumer Affairs reported that nearly 28% of scheduled departures are delayed or canceled.

During the holiday period, the number jumps to about 30%.

Flyers are advised to consider travel insurance and fly a day early for important events.

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