MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A second man is behind bars after federal officials said he tried to smuggle live birds into the United States after he arrived from a trip to Cuba.

Roberto Perez Quincosa arrived on Tuesday to Miami International Airport from Havana. When he went through Customs, an agent patted him down and found eight live birds in tubes sewn into his pockets.

After speaking with agents, he told them he planned to breed and sell the birds in the U.S. for up to $120 each.

It’s the second time a man is caught with birds in his pants. On Sunday, agents busted 40-year-old Alberto Hernandez Castillo at MIA after being caught with six birds in tubes sewn into his underwear.

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