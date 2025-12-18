MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport has introduced a new measure, they say, should make it easier for passengers to fly through security.

Officials have begun rolling out Clear eGates at security checkpoints throughout MIA.

The new security measure will allow passengers to skip traditional ID checks by using a quick facial scan to verify their identity instead, which, officials say, will speed up the screening process for travelers.

The new eGates come as the airport prepares to welcome thousands of visitors from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

