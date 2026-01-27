MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Exhausted travelers at South Florida airports were frozen in place as they dealt with a fresh batch of delays and cancellations linked to this past weekend’s winter storm.

Meanwhile, airlines looked to Miami International Airport, currently the warmest in the lower 48 states, as a hub to bring their aircraft in from the cold.

7News cameras on Tuesday morning captured long lines at MIA and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. It quickly became another busy day of travel.

Except for those passengers waiting for a flight out of South Florida. Like Dena Barrera, who is trying to fly home.

“My daughter and I went to Colombia for the Bad Bunny concert, and so, we’re heading back to our home in San Antonio, Texas,” she said.

It’s hardly the way anyone wants to end vacation: stranded and frustrated.

Barrera and her daughter were forced to sleep in uncomfortable chairs at MIA overnight since hotels were booked up.

“We went through immigration, and we got to Terminal D, and it looked like the flight was delayed from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.,” she said. “So we got in line to go through [the Transportation Security Administration], and as we were waiting in TSA, the flight got canceled. We’ve been as the airport sleeping.”

Barrera was one of many passengers going through this frustrating ordeal.

Raffy, who was trying to fly home to the U.S. Virgin Islands, spoke with 7News on Monday.

“It’s been quite the experience. I wouldn’t want to wish it on anybody,” he said.

Flight information boards showed all the different flights that were delayed or canceled on Monday. In total, there were more than 300 flights canceled and close to 700 delays between MIA and FLL.

The travel headaches unfold as a deadly winter storm that swept across much of the country over the weekend continues to impact air travel.

On Tuesday, FlightAware.com reported that 143 out of 145 canceled flights at MIA were American Airlines flights. The airline said 25% of their flights across the country are grounded.

Ar FLL, passengers grew more and more frustrated.

“The flight got canceled. I had to rebook, like put a flight for tonight ’cause I have work, and then that gets delayed actually two and a half hours,” said a traveler..

Airlines across the U.S. keep trying to catch up and get back to normal, as travel interruptions continue to pose an obstacle to beleaguered travelers.

Siena was trying to fly home to Washington, D.C.

“My flight got delayed till 11:40 tonight, and it was delayed like that for like an hour, and then, at like 6:30, an hour before I boarded, it got switched back on time, so I left for the airport, got here, but obviously, I’m not going to make it in time,” she said.

Over at MIA, passengers were equally frustrated.

“I came here for a visit, a vacation, and I got stuck here with the storm,” said a traveler.

These passengers said they just want to get home, regardless of the wintry conditions waiting for them.

“We’d love to just be at home, snuggling up in our 40-degree cold weather, 30-degree cold weather. It’s not that bad,” said Barrera.

MIA officials told 7News that several major airlines contacted them to keep their planes from cities like New York and Dallas at this airport due to the warm weather, until the conditions up north improve.

Officials expect the storm-related delays and cancellations to continue for at least the next two days.

