MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An intense winter storm brought thousands of flights at South Florida airports to a halt over the weekend, leaving travelers stranded, and a piece of unattended luggage created further travel trouble at Miami International Airport.

7News cameras on Sunday captured stranded flyers at MIA, Monday morning. With hotels booked up and out of budget, travelers were forced to sit and wait for updates on flights that would take them to their final destinations.

To make matters worse, international flyers formed a sea of frustration outside of three MIA terminals because of a suspicious package threat, Sunday evening.

“We don’t know if we are leaving tonight or we are going to stay overnight here,” said Alfredo Graci, who was traveling to Italy.

“Everyone was like stopping, and then ‘out, out, out,’ and it was like ‘why?’ But nobody said anything,” said Richard Ryszaid, who was traveling to London, England.

The commuter chaos unfolded at around 5 o’clock, when Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies were forced to evacuate concourses G, H and J after they received concerning reports of a piece of unattended luggage inside.

Cellphone video shows the moments passengers were asked to leave their planes, after they had boarded, joining the thousands of others standing curbside.

“A lot of people were just running out, not really understanding what was going on, and then just police was everywhere.” said Isabelle Alvarez, who was traveling to Rome, Italy.

The bomb squad arrived a short while later. A man was seen suiting up and heading in.

Deputies gave the all clear shortly after and reopened airport doors.

For some frustrated flyers, though, the scare was the least of their concerns, as a winter storm that pummeled most of the country caused major flight delays and cancellations across South Florida.

Makhi Cauffman, who was heading to Philadelphia, found himself stranded.

“I’ve been here since like 6 o’clock yesterday. I’ve gotten, like, maybe an hour of sleep, because it’s so bright and noisy, and I’m expecting the same for the next 48 hours,” he said.

A total of 274 flights out of MIA and 315 flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were canceled Sunday.

“I’ll be stuck here for two more days,” said Cauffman.

Some travelers told 7News they couldn;t get a refund because their flights were canceled due to weather.

Monday morning, FLL reported 98 cancellations and about a dozen delays, whereas MIA reported 83 cancellations and 27 delays. Airlines advise travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

