NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Thursday is deadline day for residents at a North Miami condo complex after their units were deemed unsafe to live in.

Residents at the Sans Souci Estates Apartments, located at 11930 NE 19th Drive, have been forced out on short notice, but many have nowhere else to go, and they said they haven’t gotten answers as to why.

7News received calls from frantic tenants once they received notices from the city on Monday that they had to get out.

City Hall has not given an exact reason as to why the building was deemed unsafe at this time, as many of the residents pack up to leave.

Those residents received notices on their doors that their building is no longer a safe structure, and the city has ordered them out.

“They don’t give you enough time to move, just a few days; it is not fair,” said a resident. “I called my friend — I gave her my food, that goes in my freezer — she’ll help me a few days to sleep, and other people that I know, I work for them, they offer me to stay with them, but I can’t live by charity when I got my own place, my own bed.”

That is the tough reality foe these residents, as many will still be responsible for paying rent and their mortgages, even though they’re unable to live at the complex again.

“Yeah, so now I have to see what’s going on. It’s unfair,” said the resident who spoke with 7News.

North Miami city officials did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for information as to what exactly is going on and why they deemed this property unsafe. 7News has also not been able to reach any of the board members of the condo association.

