SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured the moment a young girl riding a scooter was struck in the street by an oncoming car. Her mother says that the collision could’ve been avoided.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 135th Place and 263rd Street in South Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

The young girl was riding a motorized scooter when she was hit and knocked out.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, the 12-year-old’s mother, Michelle Lebrun, said her daughter, Ariel, didn’t see the car, and the incident could’ve been prevented if the driver had driven more slowly.

“People need to slow down. This has got to stop, this is residential. There are kids,” said Lebrun.

Lebrun said Ariel was in the house’s front yard with her father when she decided to hop on her scooter.

Surveillance video captures the moment her father yells out a warning: “Car!”

Seconds later, Ariel was hit and thrown a couple of feet into the street.

“She got hit right here. She went flying, and she landed right here,” said Lebrun.

The mother said the driver and the passengers initially got out, but later took off running.

Soon after, they returned in another vehicle with additional people, prompting shouting in the street as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Rescue crews airlifted the child to a local hospital, but as of Thursday afternoon, she’s been discharged and is recovering at home, covered in bruises and scratches.

One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told 7News she witnessed what happened and agrees the car was traveling at high speed in the residential neighborhood.

Now, Lebrun has a message for other drivers in the area.

“I understand you may be in a hurry to get somewhere, but slow down when you are around a bunch of houses. There’s kids everywhere, why are you speeding?” she said.

As of Thursday afternoon, it’s unclear if the driver has been ticketed.

The crash is under investigation by MDSO.

