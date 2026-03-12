SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl is recovering from injuries she suffered when she was hit by a car.

The 12-year-old girl was riding a motorized scooter in the area of Southwest 135th Place and 263rd Street when she was struck by a car in South Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

The girl was airlifted by first responders to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital as a precaution.

Officials confirmed she has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home with her family.

It’s not clear whether the driver of that car that struck her will face any charges.

