HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out overnight inside a motel in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Hollywood Gateway Inn on Polk Street and North 29th Avenue, just off Interstate 95 and near Hollywood Boulevard, just after 2:10 a.m. on Friday.

The flames quickly took over the two-story building. People who spoke with 7News described what they saw.

“I smelled something burning, looked out in the hallway, and I could see flames,” said guest Carlos Collins.

“I’ve never seen that many flames that, like, the height of a flame in like forever,” said guest Justin Crom. “You know, it was crazy. The building was burning and stuff; everybody was scared, they were screaming and all that.”

The flames and thick smoke trapped some people in their rooms.

“There’s some people jumping off from the second floor, trying to, you know, not catch on fire,” said a third guest.

Witnesses said one woman had to drop her baby out of her balcony. The child was caught by another motel guest.

“They caught a baby. Two ladies on the top, where the balcony [is], jumped, and we helped out,” said witness Wilson Rodriguez.

Officials said the blaze started in a room on the second floor. Upon arrival, firefighters located the fire on the east side of the building and quickly brought it under control.

Officials said almost everyone inside had made it out on their own by the time crews arrived.

“I’m kind of trying to help people who were getting off that second floor, because I don’t think they could come back down the stairs,” said Collins.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.

First responders evaluated two people for smoke inhalation that were safely assisted from a second-floor balcony.

“They were evaluated for smoke inhalation but declined transport,” said Hollywood Fire Rescue spokesperson Chai Kauffman.

Two other people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries they suffered while evacuating the building.

The Hollywood Gateway Inn remains closed to all occupants, forcing around 60 guests to find somewhere else to stay.

“We didn’t even get to check in yet, and we just came, it was a big fire, and it was just crazy,” said Crom.

7News cameras showed some guests putting their luggage in their cars. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting those impacted by the fire.

Although officials have not specified a cause, people who spoke with 7News said they believe it may have started with an air conditioning unit.

A glimpse inside the motel showed its charred interiors.

But guests said they’re happy to have made it out safely.

“Anything can happen on any given day,” said Crom.

Fire officials said the fire was accidental and the cause is electrical.

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