MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Transit is extending Metrorail and Metromover hours to help Ultra Music Festival partygoers travel to Bayfront Park without the hassle of driving.

Trains will run from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29. Service will end at midnight on Sunday, March 30.

Metrorail’s Green and Orange Line trains will run every 30 minutes, with a combined 15-minute frequency between Earlington Heights and Dadeland South. If you’re flying in, you can hop on the Orange Line from Miami International Airport straight to Government Center.

A one-way Metrorail fare is $2.25, or you can grab a One-Day Pass for $5.65. Riders can pay using an EASY Card, mobile apps, or contactless credit and debit cards issued in the U.S.

From Government Center, riders can take the free Metromover Inner Loop to College/Bayside, First Street, or Bayfront Park.

Parking at Metrorail garages and lots will also be available for $4.50 per day, payable at ticket machines or through the PayByPhone app.

Metrobus routes 3, 9, 203, 100, and 101 will be detoured from 9 p.m. Thursday, March 27, until 6 a.m. Monday, March 31.

Expect some delays if you’re taking a bus to or from downtown Miami or Miami Beach.

For updates, visit miamidade.gov/alerts

