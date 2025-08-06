MIAMI (WSVN) - Family and friends came together to pay tribute to a teenage boy who, police said, was stabbed to death as he slept inside of a high-end high-rise in Miami’s Brickell section.

7News cameras captured mourners at a memorial held for Dominic Ferrell at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Miami, Wednesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old’s mother, Christine Maron, addressed reporters outside the house of worship.

“This is an opportunity to come together to mourn, to laugh, to cry, but most of all to celebrate my son,” she said.

Dozens of people packed the church, which Ferrell attended, to celebrate his life.

It was a life that, police said, was tragically cut short in a murder that has shaken the South Florida community.

Investigators said the teen was asleep at the Icon Brickell condominium when a complete stranger, 26-year-old Kyrill Kehl, slipped into the building, made his way to the 34th floor and fatally stabbed him in a shocking and unprovoked attack.

Kehl was later found dead at a nearby building that was under construction.

“In light of Dominic’s unspeakable death, we will not allow what happened to overshadow the light and love and joy he brought to everyone here today,” said Maron.

The grieving parent is now turning her pain into purpose. She is creating a foundation in her son’s name.

“The Dominic Paul Maron Ferrell Foundation will provide four annual scholarships and will be given to students who embody his characteristics,” said Maron. “Those characteristics are empathy and kindess, respect for oneself and others, academic excellence, sportsmanship both on and off the field.’

The scholarships will go to students who attend the same schools Ferrell went to throughout his life, both in South Florida and on the West Coast.

“It is comforting to know just how much Dominic was loved from coast to coast, so pray for my family and please pray for Dominic,” said Maron.

Ferrell was laid to rest in California, where he was born. His family is pursuing legal action against the Icon in Brickell in hopes that something like this never happens again.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.