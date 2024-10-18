MIAMI (WSVN) - A medical examiner testified in court that a former OnlyFans model threw the knife that resulted in the death of her boyfriend.

Courtney Clenney faces a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in a Miami condo back in 2022.

When detectives arrived at the high-rise, Clenney told them that she acted in self-defense and that she had thrown a knife at Obumseli.

During a court appearance on Friday, Clenney’s defense lawyers tried to prove that argument by bringing Dr. John Marraccini, a medical examiner, to the stand.

While taking the stand, Marraccini pointed at a picture of Clenney’s chest.

“There is a faint blue, green discoloration here and some faint reddish discoloration here,” he said.

Marraccini said that the discoloration on her neck showed pressure around her neck. He also pointed out no cuts on her hands in pictures showing Clenney’s hands.

According to court records, in Clenney’s original statement, the denfendant said she flung the knife toward her boyfriend.

Marraccini showed the courtroom the wound Obumseli had and said the sort of cut he received was similar to a knife being thrown.

State prosecutors argued that Marraccini was not the medical examiner in this case.

The court remains in session as of 5 p.m.

