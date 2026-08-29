MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is celebrating Colombia and its cultural heritage for a free two-day event.

Medellin’s iconic Flower Festival made its international debut in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District on Saturday.

The event aims to share the country’s history with a new audience.

Visitors enjoyed live music, art exhibitions, and traditional Colombian cuisine.

“An opportunity to represent the Colombian culture and its heritage here in Miami because as we know, Miami is a melting pot with so many diverse cultures and it’s just so on that, it’s such an opportunity for them to come together its own right here,” said Claudia Cubillos, Miami-Dade Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board.

The celebration brought a beloved rural tradition outside Colombian borders.

Sunday’s highlight is the “Silleteros” parade, which will featuring 70 artists carrying massive, handcrafted floral arrangements.

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