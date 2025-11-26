NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing another woman who refused to give her money in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to the area of Northwest 119th Street and 11th Avenue around 2:20 p.m., Wednesday, after receiving reports of a stabbing.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s office, a female suspect had been asking people in the area for money when she approached a female victim.

When the victim declined, the suspect followed her and stabbed her in the upper extremities, investigators said.

The suspect was detained without further incident. Her identity has not yet been released.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.