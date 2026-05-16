SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for creepy behavior.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the subject exposed his genitals to a juvenile victim in the area of Southwest 147th Street and Booker T. Washington Boulevard at approximately 5:40 p.m., May 8.

Officials say the man is somewhere between 5 feet, 8 inches and 11 inches tall. He has a thin build and is believed to be between 16 and 25 years old. He also has black twisted dreads.

Authorities say the subject was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater and black shorts.

Anyone with information reference to this incident or subject should contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477), or any deputy in the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau, at 305-715-3300.

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