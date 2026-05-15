NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Deputies said Angelina Thomas, 16, was last seen in the area of 12000 Block of E Golf Dr. on April 28.

Since being seen in that area, Thomas has not made contact with friends or family and may be in need of services, according to detectives.

Thomas stands 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde/brown hair. It’s unclear what she was last seen wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts should contact Deputy D. Guzman, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3292 (Desk), email u309125@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

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