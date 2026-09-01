DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office are investigating a cruiser crash that sent one person to the hospital along the Turnpike.

It happened near Northwest 41st Street in Doral, Tuesday afternoon, when a police SUV was involved in a collision.

Several lanes were blocked by officers as they attempted to figure out the cause of the crash.

It remains unclear who was taken to the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon. Their condition is also unknown.

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