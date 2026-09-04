SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly a day after being struck by lightning while working an off-duty assignment, a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy is now out of the hospital.

The deputy was seated inside his cruiser, which was parked not far from the Doral headquarters for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, when the vehicle was struck by lightning, Thursday afternoon.

The deputy was quickly transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, with several of his colleagues following close behind in their cruisers.

Several other deputies later arrived to the hospital in a strong show of support.

Thursday’s incident served as yet another reminder of the dangers posed by seemingly harmless thunderstorms.

In a message to residents, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez warned them to be wary of the dangers of lightning as South Florida gets showered in storms.

“Florida is considered the lightning capital of the country and it’s among the states with the most reported lightning deaths and injuries,” said Benitez.

This was also just the latest in a string of lightning-related incidents in South Florida.

Charter captain Richard Stanczyk of Stanz Fishing was struck Aug. 20 while in a boat off Islamorada in the Florida Keys.

Three days later, 31-year-old Kenya Glasgow and her 2-year-old daughter were killed when they, too, were struck by lightning while getting out of an SUV in a Margate neighborhood.

With Florida firmly in the middle of storm season, officials are advising residents to take precautions when heavy rain and lightning come down.

“There truly is no safe place outdoors when lightning is nearby. The safest place is inside a building or a fully enclosed hard top vehicle,” said Benitez. “If you’re caught outside with no shelter, get away from the water, high ground, trees or any metal objects and keep moving towards a building or an enclosed vehicle as quickly as possible.”

MDSO has not released the identity of the deputy from Thursday’s incident.

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