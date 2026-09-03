DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A lightning strike near the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue building in Doral sent an off-duty Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy to the hospital.

According to MDFR, first responders arrived after receiving reports of a vehicle being struck by lightning outside of the building. An off-duty MDSO deputy in the area was transported as a trauma alert to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Traffic cameras on the Turnpike showed an ambulance racing down the expressway followed by multiple police cruisers.

7News cameras captured several MDSO deputies parked at the hospital in a show of support for their fellow law enforcement officer.

MDSO later confirmed the deputy was seated inside of his cruiser while working on an off-duty assignment when the vehicle was struck by lightning.

He is said to be in stable condition.

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