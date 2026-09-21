SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dade College collaborated with The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative to host the 10th Annual Pink Walk 5K Run and Walk at the college’s Kendall campus to support breast cancer awareness.

Hundreds of participants, including students, employees, alumni and breast cancer survivors, dressed up in pink for Sunday’s race.

The event is a part of MDC’s Changemaker Week 2026, a series of over 80 events across eight campuses designed to drive community action.

The goal of the race was to raise $100,000 to help fight breast cancer.

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