MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens elementary school got a major makeover.

Miami-Dade officials gathered at the Dr. Frederica Wilson/Skyway Elementary School on Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The $34.1 million upgrade and renovation will house 400 student stations and feature modern art, music labs and [science, technology, engineering and math] programs.

Superintendent Jose Dotres celebrated Wilson, the former principal turned U.S congresswoman, who helped make it happen.

“I have to personally say, you see her? she’s always so graceful, but let me tell you, her level of persistence to get what’s right for children and do what’s right for the community is always her center piece,” he said.

The school is the district’s first Net Zero school, with new solar panels and water conserving fixtures.

