SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dade College collaborated with The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative to host the organization’s 10th Annual Pink Walk 5K Run and Walk at the college’s Kendall campus to support breast cancer awareness.

Hundreds of participants — including students, employees, alumni and members of the community — dressed up in pink for Sunday’s race.

“It has grown exponentially; we love it. It started as a long walk in Aventura Mall, and we are so grateful for our partners there to grow; even during the pandemic we did a virtual walk” said Andrea Ivory, 21-year breast cancer survivor.

“We’re here supporting, supporting our college, supporting the initiative,” said participant Roman Reyes. “We’re very glad to be here. It was good, aside from the rain, I can’t complain.”

Some of the participants survived breast cancer.

“It’s all because of early detection. I had resources, I had education. I was able to detect it at its earliest stage, but most low-income women don’t have that opportunity,” Ivory said. “So we break down barriers, and we mobilize people and resources to give low-income women a fighting chance.”

Another participant said his passion came from his mother, who volunteered with the organization while pregnant with him.

“My mom started volunteering for this organization, Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, and she was pregnant with me while she started volunteering,” said the participant. “So all my life, I’ve been around breast cancer awareness and stuff like that, and mostly all these pink bands, I have a ton of these.”

The event is a part of MDC’s Changemaker Week 2026, a series of over 80 events across eight campuses designed to drive community action.

The goal of the race was to raise $100,000 for the organization.

Rain did not hinder the participants, as cancer survivors, families and friends turned the event into a march of hope.

“The most important part is bringing the community together, and making sure that we’re talking about cancer awareness, and specifically breast cancer,” said MDC President Madeline Pumariega. “We know that early detection saves lives.”

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