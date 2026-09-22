POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting at a gas station in Pompano Beach.

The shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. at a gas station located along East Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast First Avenue, Tuesday.

7News cameras were there after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies cordoned off several pumps near a white Toyota SUV that had its front passenger door left open.

Close to that SUV were several evidence markers placed along the floor.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting but one person has been transported to Broward Health North. There’s been no word of any arrests by authorities.

That person’s condition is not known.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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