NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high schooler was honored at a surprise ceremony at a school in Northwest Miami-Dade after he saved his father from cardiac arrest.

Jackson Suarez, a student at Mater Lakes Academy Middle/High School, was honored at his school on Monday.

Speaking to 7News after the ceremony, he recounted what happened.

“He was on the ground like a starfish. So I saw that he was turning pink and his eyes were open but they weren’t looking at me. So then I started CPR,” he said.

He said that the incident happened in July when they were working, after he found his father, Hector Suarez, not breathing.

The life saving effort allowed Hector to be at the ceremony, where he shared his perspective.

“I don’t remember any of it. I just dropped and he saved me,” he said.

Jackson earned his skills as a first responder through a program at the school thanks to one of his teachers, Christopher Wydra.

“I was very proud of Jackson because it takes a lot to do that. And especially when it’s your own father. the emotions in itself could have made him catatonic,” he said.

Jackson’s mother said that she hoped that the rescue would leave an impact and push other schools to begin teaching CPR skills.

“This is something that all children should learn. This should be part of a learning curriculum, at least the CPR version. Because without it, his dad wouldn’t have been here,” she said.

Wdyra surprised Jackson with a ceremony and a special gift, a plaque of Hector’s heart rhythm.

“We want to present Jackson with a specific plaque that was made with wording that his father put together, with his heart rate, his actual heartbeat,” said Wydra.

Jackson left a major impact on his father, who received a second chance at life.

“In one of the scariest moments our family faced, our son became our strength and our hope,” said Jackson’s mother.

Wydra said that Mater Lakes Academy Middle/High School has between 150 and 200 students and teachers with CPR certifications.

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