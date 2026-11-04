SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Manuel R. Farias Rivero was last seen leaving the 14800 block of Southwest 105th Court in a large sedan, at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Farias Rivero stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Farias Rivero has not contacted his family and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3214 (Desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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