NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place early Saturday morning outside a Marathon gas station on 3195 Northwest 79th Street.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported him to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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