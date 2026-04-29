MIAMI (WSVN) - A 19-year-old was arrested after authorities say he accidentally shot a man in the leg while handling a concealed firearm inside a moving vehicle in Miami earlier this month.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, the incident happened April 12 as the victim and several others were leaving a nightclub.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Raymond Arturo Bolanos Jr., retrieved a handgun from another vehicle, concealed it in his pocket and got into the victim’s car without others knowing he was armed.

While the victim was driving, the suspect removed the firearm and began handling it when it discharged, striking the victim in the right leg, authorities said.

The group drove the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he received treatment.

Detectives said statements from the victim and witnesses were consistent, and Bolanos later admitted to handling the firearm before it went off.

A search warrant executed on the vehicle led to the recovery of a firearm matching the description provided during the investigation, according to the report.

Bolanos was taken into custody April 28 at Miami Senior High School and transported to a sheriff’s office station.

Authorities said he was 19 at the time of the incident, placing him in violation of Florida’s concealed weapons law.

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