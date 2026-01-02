NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody following a domestic-related incident that prompted a police response and barricade situation in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched at about 10:15 a.m., Friday, to the 14100 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue after receiving reports of a domestic incident.

Investigators said the victim was able to escape the residence, while the subject — described as an adult male — barricaded himself inside the home.

Law enforcement secured the area and worked the scene for several hours as negotiations continued.

Residents who live nearby had to wait several hours to back back in their own homes as the standoff unfolded.

“I called my son and went to go look and see what’s happening, he sees the police and he doesn’t see anything else. Maybe the people are inside the house,” a local area resident said.

At around 3 p.m., the man was taken into custody and placed into a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicle. No injuries were immediately reported.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved or details about what led up to the incident.

