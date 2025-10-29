SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after a fire broke out overnight inside of a home in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Southwest 127th Terrace, near 88th Avenue, just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said crews arrived to encounter heavy smoke.

“Luckily, they were in pretty quick and made access because the house was open already, and they were able to get the fire under control as quick as possible, but it had spread pretty quickly,” said MDFR Battalion Chief James R Koch.

7News has learned a couple live in the home. A woman was seen distraught outside the residence.

Paramedics transported the woman’s boyfriend to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Speaking off camera, the woman who lives in the home said the structure was built by hand by her boyfriend’s family, and it was very special to them.

The extent of the damage remains unclear, as well as where the fire ignited, as officials continue to investigate.

