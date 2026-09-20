MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after receiving multiple gunshot wounds, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The incident happened on Saturday night outside a Waffle House near Northwest 199th Street and Second Avenue in Miami Gardens.

MDFR officials said that the man was transported to a nearby trauma center.

There has been no word on his condition or the circumstances behind the shooting as of Sunday morning.

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