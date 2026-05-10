WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was rushed to the hospital after a near-drowning in West Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the Snapper Creek Canal in the 9300-block of Southwest 7th Lane.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a man struck the levee with a personal watercraft and was thrown into the water.

Good Samaritans pulled the victim from the water, and he was rushed to the hospital.

There is no current word on the victim’s condition.

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