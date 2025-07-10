AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting at a nail salon in Aventura.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the business along the 19000 block of Biscayne Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

#AventuraPolice OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING – ACTIVE SCENE

At this time, we are confirming an Officer Involved Shooting. The scene remains active and has been secured. Please avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to conduct their work safely.

Our Officer is not injured

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence around the plaza on Thursday afternoon.

“The officers had responded to a disturbance at the salon, and during that disturbance, the shots were fired, and the officers involved are OK,” said Aventura Police Officer Kevin Tamayo. “However, the subject was transported for his wounds at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital where he was treated for critical injuries.”

Police said the subject has since succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses who work in the area or were shopping in the area told 7News this incident may have stemmed from a woman’s husband who arrived at the salon his wife once worked at, but was fired from. They said he had already come once before, early Thursday morning, but came back shortly after, this time armed.

People who did not want to be identified detailed the incident further.

“A guy went in the salon, drunk with a knife,” said a woman who did not want to be identified.

“He threatened the owner, and he was taken away, and a couple of hours later, it’s when the real activity happened. He came back later on, and the police happened to be there and shot the suspect,” said another woman.

Others reacted to the shocking incident.

“We couldn’t park because of the large police presence. They seem to be all over, looking all around everywhere. It’s a terrible sign of our times,” said shopper Melanie Hecker.

“It’s horrible. Anytime you have anybody that gets hurt or injured, life is valuable, it’s so important. We all seem to forget that,” said shopper Lana Freiman.

As of late Thursday night, authorities have not identified the suspect.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.

